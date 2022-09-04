Over 47,000 pregnant women housed in Sindh relief camps

More than 47,000 pregnant women affected by the floods in Pakistan are in shelter camps across Sindh province, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho said while speaking to DawnNewsTV.

“More than 134,000 cases of diarrhoea and 44,000 cases of malaria have been reported in the province,” she added.

She further said over 100,000 skin-related, 101 snake bites and 500 dog bites have been reported so far among flood affectees.

Earlier, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) stressed the need for providing healthcare facilities to almost 650,000 pregnant women in flood-affected areas in Pakistan.

In a statement on August 31, the UNFPA said that it estimated that almost 650,000 pregnant women in the flood-affected areas require maternal health services to ensure a safe pregnancy and childbirth.

“Up to 73,000 women expected to deliver next month will need skilled birth attendants, newborn care, and support,” said the UN agency.