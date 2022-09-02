France to send relief goods for flood affected people

At President Macron’s request, France is putting together an extraordinary operation to provide emergency relief to the people of Pakistan who have been affected by the severe floods ravaging their country.

During her telephone call with her Pakistani counterpart, Bilawal Bhutto, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna “expressed France’s solidarity with Pakistan and our wish to respond promptly to the Pakistani authorities’ appeal for international support”.

Based on the needs enumerated by the Pakistani authorities, the Crisis and Support Center (CDCS) of the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs is closely coordinating this operation with the Interior Ministry’s Department of Civil Security and Crisis Management (DGSCGC).

Today (Friday), a special charter leased by the Airbus Foundation will transport 83 very high-capacity water pumps, 200 family tents, and survival, hygiene and protective equipment to Pakistan. The aircraft will also carry experts from Civil Security units, particularly doctors and nurses who will be deployed on the ground in consultation with the Pakistani authorities.

Given the widespread destruction of the country’s infrastructure, in the coming days, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will also be shipping a 50-meter-long Bailey-type bridge to Pakistan that will be able to be swiftly deployed in the affected areas.These operations are being carried out within the framework of the European Union Civil Protection Mechanism (EUCPM).

In addition, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs will provide financial assistance to several French NGOs and the Pakistani Red Crescent, which are providing relief to people affected by the floods.