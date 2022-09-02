Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 2 September 2022 is being sold for Rs. 124320 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 145000 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 2 September 2022

Gold Rate 24K Gold Rate Today 22K Gold Rate Today 21K Gold Rate Today 18K Gold Rate Today per Tola Gold Rate Today Rs. 145000 Rs. 132916 Rs. 126875 Rs. 108750 per 10 Gram Gold Rate Today Rs. 124320 Rs. 113959 Rs. 108780 Rs. 93240 per Gram Gold Gold Rate Today Rs. 12432 Rs. 11396 Rs. 10878 Rs. 9324

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

Daily Times keeps an eye on today’s gold rate in Pakistan on daily basis.

*The prices mentioned above are without implemented taxes.