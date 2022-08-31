Daily Times

Flopped at home, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha‘ performs well overseas. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha proved to be a major disaster at the box office at home. But the film is minting money in overseas markets and is set to become the highest-grossing Hindi film of 2022.

The film reportedly ranked in $7.5 million or INR 59 crore in its first week. Trumping the business of Gangubai Kathiawadi ($7.47 million) and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 ($5.88 million).

The film still hinges on China’s release to hit the theatrical profit mark; it is pertinent to note that Aamir’s previous films such as Dangal and Secret Superstar were roaring success at the Chinese box office.

Directed by Advait Chandan, with co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Mona Singh.  Laal Singh Chaddha labelled ‘the biggest flop’ in Aamir’s career after 2000’s Mela.

