‘Good Job’ — Jung Il Woo hires Girls’ Generation’s Yuri as his assistant for future missions

In the first episode of ‘Good Job’, chaebol detective Eun Seon Woo dressed up to find out the truth about his mother’s necklace, ‘Queen’s Tears’, who disappeared 20 years ago and infiltrated a casino. Don Sera, who works part-time to deal with troubled customers at a casino with superior vision than an eagle, misunderstood Eun Seon Woo as a thief and started a chase. Eun Seon Woo, who escaped the crisis by jumping from the roof of the building onto a garbage truck, headed to the place where her mother’s necklace first disappeared. The blood on the floor aroused curiosity about the next development. The drama burst into laughter everywhere with its witty setting. Jung Il Woo raised the fun of watching a parade in disguise as her grandfather with her cane, a long-haired Korean gambler, etc, and Kwon Kwon Ri with a lively appearance searched out casino problems and chased Jung Il Woo, injecting energy into the drama.