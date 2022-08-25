Ranbir Kapoor apologises for his comment about pregnant Alia Bhatt: Ranbir Kapoor, who has recently been dominating the trends list for the wrong reasons, apologized for his recent remark about his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt while promoting Brahmastra in Chennai.

The actor can be heard stating at the movie’s promotional event in a video that has gone viral: “First and foremost, I adore my wife with all of my heart. It’s a joke that didn’t end up being amusing. I didn’t mean to do that. When I later mentioned it to Alia, she laughed it off. Sometimes I laugh too hard and lose my sense of humor. I sincerely apologize to whomever it harmed.”

For those that need some background, here is some information. We will promote the movie and we will be everywhere, but if the question you have is why we aren’t phailoed (as in spread) everywhere, right now our concentration is…, Alia Bhatt remarked last week during an Instagram Live session. Ranbir Kapoor interrupted her by saying, “Well, I can say somebody has phailoed,” while pointing at Alia’s growing baby bump. Shortly after, he clarified that it was a joke. On social media, the actor faced a lot of backlashes. Many people reported Ranbir Kapoor’s remark as being offensive.

This is the video from the interaction, for which Ranbir Kapoor received major flak.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt got married in April at their house Vastu in the presence of family and a few close friends. They will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. Announcing her pregnancy in June, Alia Bhatt wrote in an Instagram post: “Our baby… Coming soon.”