People have dredged up videos of other instances in which Ranbir Kapoor acted “disrespectfully” towards co-stars, including Katrina Kaif, Anushka Sharma, and Ileana D’Cruz. His latest “phailod” joke made at the expense of Alia Bhatt attracted a lot of backlash on Twitter. Although these videos had previously circulated online, Twitter is particularly offended now following the callous “phailod “He cracked a joke about Alia’s pregnant physique.

Ranbir was heard making a number of crude comments, talking over Katrina during interviews, and referring to Anushka as the “anxiety queen” in a thread uploaded by Twitter user @rexiespo “. He has appeared in videos that have been published by other Twitter users behaving dubious.

Earlier, Ranbir Kapoor and wife Alia recently joined forces for an Instagram Live session as part of a promotion for their upcoming movie Brahmastra.

Ranbir was observed fat-shaming Alia during the exchange. He made a remark about her weight increase while pointing at her growing tummy.

The internet community did not take kindly to this, and they criticised Ranbir for his statements. They mocked him on social media for being “insensitive” and called into question his sense of humour.

Alia was seen explaining during the live session why they aren’t heavily advertising their movie Brahmastra. She was joined by the film’s director Ayan Mukerji and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

In a video of their exchange that has gone viral on social media, Ranbir is seen interrupting Alia as she talks about the promotion of Brahmastra.

Alia added: “We’ll carry it out (promote the film extensively). If you’re wondering why we aren’t phailod (spreading) everywhere, it’s because our current priority is…” Ranbir interrupted in the middle and stated, “Well, I can tell somebody has phailod,” as he peered at Alia’s stomach. After Alia expressed shock, he then clarified that he was joking.