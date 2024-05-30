Naqvi meets London Mayor

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, in an importamt meeting that took place in London, United Kingdom. The two leaders delved into matters of mutual interest and discussed the current political landscape during their conversation.

A highlight of the meeting was a special discussion on cricket, reflecting the shared enthusiasm for the sport between Pakistan and the UK. This common passion underscored the friendly and cultural ties that both nations cherish. Minister Naqvi extended a warm invitation to Mayor Sadiq Khan to visit Pakistan, aiming to foster greater personal and political connections. The invitation was a gesture to enhance bilateral relations and promote mutual understanding.

The meeting was graced by the presence of Dr. Mohammad Faisal, the Pakistani High Commissioner to the UK, and Jane Marriott, the British High Commissioner to Pakistan. Their attendance underscored the importance of the discussions and the commitment of both nations to strengthen their diplomatic and collaborative efforts.