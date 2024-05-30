Pakistani exports to China grow by 37.68% in 10 months

Pakistan’s export of goods and services to China witnessed an increase of 37.68 percent during the first ten months of the current fiscal year (2023-24) as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year, Gwadar Pro reported quoting the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday.

The overall exports to China were recorded at $2.341 billion during July-April (2023-24) against the exports of $1.700 billion during July-April (2022-23), SBP data revealed. On a year-to-year basis, exports to China also surged by 13.56 percent from $175.542 million in April 2023 to $199.352 million in April 2024. On a month-on-month basis, exports to China decreased by 18.97 percent during April 2024 as compared to the exports of $246.030 million in March 2024, the SBP data said.

Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed an increase of 10.64 percent in the first ten months, from $23.199 billion to $25.669 billion, the SBP data added. Imports from China into the country during the months under review were recorded at $10.648 billion against $8.343 billion last year, showing an increase of 27.61 percent in July-April (2023-24). Overall imports into Pakistan witnessed a decrease of 5.27 percent, from $45.766 billion to $43.353 billion.