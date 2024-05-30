Bitcoin regains $68,000 price tag in bearish market

The cryptocurrency market edged lower on Thursday, with the market capitalization losing 0.9 percent to reach $2.67 trillion. As of 1240 hours GMT, the price of Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and most valued cryptocurrency, surged to $68,073 with an increase of 0.8 percent in the last 24 hours. The market capitalization of the biggest crypto has reached $1.341 trillion with this increase. Bitcoin has been 2.6 percent down in the past seven days. Bitcoin managed to rise above the $68,000 mark, continuing its roller coaster ride.

However, Ether (ETH), the world’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, shed 1.2 percent to reach $3,758. With this decrease in price, the market capitalization of ETH has reached $451 billion. ETH has shed 4 percent of its value during the last seven days.

On the other hand, Binance Coin (BNB) price went down by 0.5 percent to reach $596. The market capitalization of BNB has reached $91.7 billion with this decrease. BNB has shed 2.7 percent of its value during the last seven days.

Meanwhile, Solana price inched down by 0.3 percent to reach $167. With this decrease in price, its market capitalization has reached $76.7 billion. SOL has shed 4.8 percent of its value during the last seven days.