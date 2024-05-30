ke, gos joint committee meets to address challenges of supply to lyari

KE Chief Distribution Officer Sadia Dada, along with Regional Head (Distribution) Sheikh Humayun Saghir, met with Pakistan People’s Party MNA from Lyari, Nabeel Gabol. The group was also joined by MPA Yousuf Baloch and other local political and community leaders. The meeting was held as part of the committee set up by the Government of Sindh (GoS) to address the concerns of the citizens from the area, such as the issue of load shedding and regular payment of the electricity dues.

During the meeting, key matters discussed included addressing non-payment of bills and power theft, which are directly linked to improving the supply of electricity to Lyari. Other strategies were deliberated upon, such as mobilizing residents and commercial outlets in the area to clear their current month’s dues with support from KE’s recovery camps, the utility’s support teams, and respective Union Councils.

It was agreed that a bi-monthly meeting would be scheduled to review the success of community engagement actions and strategize improvements to the area’s bill recovery indicators.