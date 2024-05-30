SED develops model project to reduce out of school kids ratio

The School Education Department South Punjab has developed a model project aimed at reducing the rate of out of school children in the region to zero.

The Secretary School Education Department South Punjab,Dr Obaidullah Khokhar, disclosed it during a detailed briefing about the project to the Additional Chief Secretary South Punjab, Fuad Hashim Rabbani.

Secretary Services South Punjab, Engineer Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen, was also in attendance. Dr Khokhar explained that the model project targets six union councils across three districts to eliminate out of school children, including Union Council Muzaffarabad and Rangelpur in Multan district, Union Council Chak 12/BC and Chak 4/BC in Bahawalpur district, and Union Council Thal Jundi and Kot Sultan in Layyah district.

He stated that comprehensive data of 2,860 out of school children has been collected, including 1,156 boys and 1,704 girls. The nearest schools have been selected for these children’s admissions.

Secretary SED maintained that the children would be provided with free education necessities including uniforms, school bags, and stationery with the support of JICA and philanthropists.

After the successful launch of the model project, it will be adopted in each Union Council of South Punjab, he added.Dr Khokhar noted that the project implementation would commence immediately after the summer vacation.

The ACS Fuad Hashim Rabbani, emphasized the project’s importance and suggested that a summary be sent to the Punjab government for its adoption in the whole province.

He remarked that adopting this model project nationwide could revolutionize the education sector by bringing all out-of-school children into educational institutions.

He praised the SED stating that the department has the honour of launching unique projects.

Mr Rabbani highlighted initiatives like the School olympics Games including, Hockey League, and the establishment of Transgender and Subh-e-Nau (Early Morning) schools as notable accomplishments of the Department.