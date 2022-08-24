KFC: Customer, staff beat each other in restaurant

The customer at KFC Sheikhupura assaulted the workers. The customer allegedly attacked the workers due to delay in order.

On social media, there are videos showing the employees and the consumer beating one another.

KFC Sheikhupura a man named Yasir Jutt misbehaved with the staff and broke the outlet's machinery including LCDs and Cold drink machine. In the reaction outlet staff also beat the man.#othernewspk #KFCSheikhupura pic.twitter.com/F1rwrmmAeQ — othernews.pk (@Othernewspk) August 22, 2022

The videos show the customer attacking the staff first. Other customers and management of the restaurant tried to stop him, but he pushed them away and continued to beat the staff.

Some of the customers tried to stop them but failed. The customer is identified as Yasir Butt.

The videos are garnering mixed responses on social media.

Some people are condemning the incident while others are posting hilarious comments.

According to a Twitter user, the consumer should face charges for causing damage to KFC’s property.

He even tried to harm the female employees.