PTA says internet connectivity problems due to ‘issue’ in data networks: On Friday MORNING, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) said internet connectivity problems that have been reported by the Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd (PTCL) have been caused by an “issue” in data networks between the South and North regions.

“As reported by PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues,” the PTA said in a statement on Twitter.

"As reported by PTCL, the issue has been reported in data networks between South and North which is causing internet connectivity issues," the PTA said in a statement on Twitter.

Without elaborating any further on the nature of the problem, PTA said that the “issue” is being investigated.

The PTA will keep users updated on the situation, according to the statement.

PTCL services are down throughout the country.

This includes internet subscriptions for private businesses, home users, and offices in general.