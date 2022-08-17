Shahbaz Gill Moved To PIMS Hospital In Critical Condition

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan:

Descending into a banana republic. The civilised world will be shocked at our levels of barbarism. The worst part is an easy target has been chosen to make an example of through torture & without a fair trial.

Meanwhile the likes of NS, Maryam, MFR, AZ, all of whom have in the worst possible way & repeatedly attacked State institutions through malicious & targeted statements against them, get away without even a hint of a reprimand. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 17, 2022