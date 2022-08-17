‘Calibri Font Queen’ showing hypocrisy over fuel price hike: Cheema

Adviser on Information Punjab Umer Sarfraz Cheema has said that ‘Calibri Font Queen’ is showing extreme hypocrisy by shedding crocodile tears over the increase in petrol prices.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Umer Sarfraz Cheema said that the hypocritical N League follows a policy of extreme hypocrisy; one openly hurls threats while the other engages in sycophancy. If the ‘Calibri Font Queen’ is sincere with the nation, then she should work to bring the looted wealth back to Pakistan. He regretted that Nawaz Sharif is such a coward and weakling character who always flees from the country in an hour of trial while leaving hapless workers alone. It is an irony of circumstances that fugitive Nawaz Sharif’s guarantor Shehbaz Sharif is also on bail, he added.

Nawaz Sharif is a convicted criminal as he was caught stealing the national kitty. He cannot return without an NRO, he declared. Meanwhile, the court jesters of the house of Sharifs have PhDs in lies, propaganda and hypocrisy, he remarked.

If the Sharif-Zardari duo had not conspired while acting as fifth columnists of international powers, Punjab would have been one step ahead in development and prosperity, he stressed. Despite the conspiracy of the PMLN, Punjab has once again gone on the path of development.

He said that PMLN’s courtiers should keep crying as the mission of public service will continue in Punjab. The nation is not ready to accept corrupt agents of international powers and the narrative of Imran Khan about national honor and self-reliance has won the hearts of the nation. The 13-party PDM should announce holding national elections if it’s a politically vibrant force. All responsibility for political and economic instability rests with the federal government, he concluded.

Minister visits flood-hit areas: Provincial Minister for Transport Chaudhry Muneeb Sultan Cheema visited flood-hit areas of Kotmoman on Tuesday.

He also met flood-affected people and enquired about facilities being provided to them by the district administration.

Assistant Commissioner Aliza Rehan briefed the minister that many houses in the area had been damaged due to floods but residents remained safe.

Munib Sultan Cheema was also briefed on the flood situation and damages caused by the flood in the areas, including construction of a new embankment at the river Chenab to protect residents of riverine areas in future.

The minister said the Punjab government was with victims and all possible steps would be taken to resolve their problems.

He also directed the authorities concerned to conduct a survey of damages.Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi, Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Hussain Raza and officers concerned were also present.