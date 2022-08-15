DAMASCUS: Israeli strikes on Syria kills three soldiers and wounded three others on Friday, state media said. The latest such incident in the war-torn country.

Syria’s official news agency SANA said, ‘quoting a military source’, The strike led three soldiers to death, and wounding three others.

Israel has carried out hundreds of air strikes inside the country. Since civil war broke out in Syria in 2011.

The latest Israeli strikes targeted sites in the countryside around the capital Damascus and south of coastal Tartus province, SANA said, adding that Syria’s air defence systems intercepted some of the missiles.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights war monitor also gave the same toll of killed and wounded from the strikes near an air defence base in Tartus province, where Iranian-backed groups are active.

After, strikes on Syria kills three soldiers, The targeted site in Tartus is located eight kilometres (five miles) from a Russian base, said the monitor, which has a wide network of sources in Syria.

It said ambulances had rushed to the scene of the strikes in Tartus.

In early July Syria’s defence ministry said an Israeli strike conducted from the Mediterranean Sea near the town of Al-Hamadiyah, south of Tartus town, had wounded two civilians.

On Friday, Israeli shelling wounded two civilians in southern Syria near the occupied Golan Heights, according to state media.

Last month, an Israeli strike near Damascus killed three Syrian soldiers, state media said at the time.