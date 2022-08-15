Charter of economy a ‘foolish’ idea: Fawad

PTI leader and former information minister Fawad Chaudhry Sunday criticized the government’s policies and termed PM Shehbaz Sharif’s proposal of a charter of economy a ‘foolish idea’. In a statement on the twitter, he said, “The refusal of the head of the imported government to hold elections is a reflection of his desire to cling to power at all costs”. “This charter of economy is a silly idea. Political parties only join heads to develop a political framework. Having a unanimous economic framework is only found in communist systems,” he wrote on Twitter. He added that “no sane person” could support the “disastrous economic policies of the crime minister’s government”. Referencing PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s jalsa in Lahore on the eve of August 14, Fawad wrote: “Last night, millions of people who participated in [PTI’s] Lahore Jalsa declared that the realization of the dream of freedom was incomplete until real freedom was achieved.” “The nationwide movement has already started. Insha Allah, this government is a guest for a few more weeks,” he said. A day ago, PM Shehbaz Sharif, in a televised address to the nation, said there was no concept of a country’s independence without economic self-reliance.