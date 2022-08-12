Qmatic system being activated at LDA: DG

A Q-matic system is being activated at LDA’s one-window cell and all directors will be available to public once in a week. Every effort will be made to improve coordination with revenue, police, district administration and other agencies.

This was stated by Director General Lahore Development Authority Aamir Ahmad Khan while talking to Daily Times. He said that we are trying to provide timely relief to the public and efforts are being made to provide round the clock service and various new projects of public interest.

He said that that the work of Daata Ganj Bakhsh Flyover is in the final stages while state-of the -art Sigiyan Road Improvement Project will be completed soon besides widening of bridge on Ferozpur Road will improve traffic flow significantly.

Important decisions and measures will also be taken to secure and protect the LDA owned properties and new opportunities for revenue generation are also being sought, thus reclassification and redevelopment of Gulbarg Scheme and other LDA controlled areas, roads and master plan of Lahore are being focused comprehensively and a significant change will be seen in the next few days.

He said that illegal constructions will not be allowed under any circumstances. He has already instructed to start a large scale operation on Ferozpur Road, Johar Town, LPDA Avenue One, Gulshan Rawai and other zones and he will not tolerate any negligence or carelessness, on the part of the field staff and town planning officers. He also said that he will listen to the media representatives and will monitor the operation himself.