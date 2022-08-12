Flash floods destroy bridge in Upper Kohistan’s Dasu area on Friday, disconnecting Gilgit-Baltistan from the rest of the country.

A temporary bailey bridge installed over the Uchar nullah stream near the Karakoram Highway in Upper Kohistan’s Dasu area was swept away by flash floods triggered by torrential rainfall on Friday, disconnecting Gilgit-Baltistan from the rest of the country.

The bridge was located near the residential camps of the 4,500 megawatt Dasu Hydropower Project where floods destroy bridge.

Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman also confirmed the development, saying that the “compact bridge had been washed off in the flood surge”.

Massive flash flood at Nullah (RD 303) in Dassu district, KP. Compact bridge has been washed off with the flood surge. KKH is blocked both sides right now. No buses are allowed for now on Babusar road. All DCs of the area need to remain vigilant. The bridge was not resilient. pic.twitter.com/vz8V3IDIGm — SenatorSherryRehman (@sherryrehman) August 12, 2022

“Karakoram Highway is blocked both sides right now. No buses are allowed for now on Babusar road. All deputy commissioners of the area need to remain vigilant. The bridge was not resilient,” the minister said.

According to Dasu Assistant Commissioner (AC) Hafiz Muhammad Waqar, the RCC bridge over the nullah was destroyed by floodwaters last week, necessitating the temporary installation of the Bailey bridge.

He was also concerned that if a steel bridge were to be reinstalled in the vicinity, it would likewise be destroyed by the impending downpour.

Separately, late on Thursday night in Shangla’s Alpuri neighbourhood, a house was destroyed by a landslide. Thankfully, there were no recorded fatalities.