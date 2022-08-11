Microsoft is sacking 200 more employees focused on winning back consumers, giving them 60 days to find another position

According to Business Insider, the tech giant is asking some of its employees to find another position at the company or take severance pay.

To recall, Microsoft recently fired 1800 employees as part of a restructuring process, but back then the company said that it would hire more people soon.

The article claims that information on the conclusion of its Modern Life initiative was posted on LinkedIn by a senior designer.

The author of the article said that the Modern Life Experiences team had received “bad news” this week. Note that the corporation hasn’t provided any formal information on the matter.

As part of its structural modifications, Microsoft fired 1800 workers last month from various countries. “Today, there were only a few role eliminations. Like all businesses, we regularly assess our business goals and make structural changes as necessary, Microsoft stated in a statement. It should be noted that the layoffs represent less than 1% of Microsoft’s approximately 1.8 lakh personnel headcount.

The company officially confirmed the layoffs and stated that it cut some jobs as it realigned business groups and roles after the close of its fiscal year on June 30. The tech giant said that the job cuts spanned different groups including consulting, customer, and partner solutions across different regions worldwide.

Microsoft said that it will continue to hire new employees and finish the current fiscal year with an increased headcount. The company clearly mentioned that despite the layoffs, it plans to invest in our business and grow headcount overall in the year ahead.

In addition, companies like TikTok, Twitter, Netflix, and many others have also laid off hundreds of their employees as a part of cost-cutting measures amid the slowing economy. Stating the same reason, some tech companies like Google and more slowed hiring.