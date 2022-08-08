One of the leading terrorists in the outlawed Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Omar Khalid Khorasani, has been killed in an attack in Afghanistan together with his three other associates.

Omar Khalid Khorasani, also known as Abdul Wali, has reportedly killed in an incident in the Afghan region of Paktika, according to the sources.

Three of his associates were also killed in the attack,” sources reported, adding Mufti Hassan and Hafiz Doulat of the TTP were both among the deceased.

However, this is not the first time that top TTP terrorists have been killed in Afghanistan after the Taliban took over power in the country.

Earlier on Saturday, Pakistan condemned Israel’s killing of Palestinians in Gaza as fresh violence continued for a second day, ending more than a year of relative calm along the border.

Israel on Friday said it had launched a special operation against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, killing one of its senior commanders in a surprise daytime air strike on a high-rise building in Gaza City.

Health authorities in the enclave controlled by Hamas said 10 people had been killed by Israel’s bombardment, including a five-year-old girl, with 79 others injured. Israel’s army estimated that its operation had killed 15.

In a tweet, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said the martyrdom of 10 Palestinians, including a five-year-old girl in Gaza, is the latest act of Israeli terrorism.

In the occupied West Bank, the Israeli military said it had apprehended 19 Islamic Jihad members in overnight arrest raids.

Palestinian freedom fighters fired at least 160 rockets over the border, the military said, some deep into Israel toward the commercial hub Tel Aviv.

Most of the missiles were intercepted, and a few people were lightly injured when running to shelters.

Egypt, the United Nations and Qatar had begun mediating an end to the violence, according to a Palestinian official with knowledge of the efforts, “but no breakthrough yet”, the official said.