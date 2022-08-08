PM Shehbaz, Ex PM Imran, DG ISPR and other laud Arshad Nadeem

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has congratulated athlete Arshad Nadeem who defied his injury to won a historic gold medal for Pakistan in javelin throw competition during Commonwealth Games 2022.

In a message from his Twitter handle, the prime minister termed it an amazing news and said that Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

“His consistency, passion & hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan also congratulated the athlete Arshad Nadeem for overcoming injury and winning the Gold for Pakistan plus setting a new Games record with a throw of 90.18m.

چوٹ کے اثرات سے نکل کر پاکستان کیلئے سونے کا تمغہ جیتنے اور 90.18 میٹر دور نیزہ پھینک کر کھیل میں ایک نیا ریکارڈ قائم کرنے پر نیزہ پھینکنے کے ماہر کھلاڑی (جیولین تھرور) ارشد ندیم کو بہت مبارک!pic.twitter.com/QSRyp5tQmd — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) August 8, 2022

COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated Arshad Nadeem for creating history with his exceptional performance in Common Wealth Games 2022 and setting a new record. “Arshad Nadeem is pride of the nation and our national Hero” the COAS was quoted as saying by the Inter Services Public Relations ISPR.

Arshad Nadeem bags gold medal for Pakistan

National athlete and Olympian Arshad Nadeem shone at the final of the Javelin throw despite the injury to claim a historic gold medal for Pakistan in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.

Arshad, who earned the direct qualification to the finals of the Javelin throw, set a new record to claim a historic gold medal for Pakistan.

The star athlete, coping with an elbow and knee injury, stunned his competitors with a national and Commonwealth Games record throw of 90.18 metres.

Arshad succeeded to throw at 86.81 in his first attempt in the final, which was his career-best throw and a new national record for Pakistan until his fifth attempt at the event.

In his third attempt, Arshad bettered his newly-set record as he threw at 88 metres. However, remained unable to carry the same momentum in his fourth as he could only amass 85.70 metres.

Following his slump, Arshad’s opponent Anderson Peters managed to dethrone the former from the top position in the standings as he threw 88.64 metres.

Arshad, however, did not hold back and stunned his competitor with an astounding throw of 90.18 metres and yet again bettered his own record to get his hands on the Commonwealth Games gold.

It is worth noting that Arshad is Pakistan’s first gold medalist in Commonwealth Games athletics since 1962.