Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal for Pakistan at Commonwealth Games

Pakistan’s star athlete Arshad Nadeem has won gold medal in javelin throw final of Commonwealth Games. This is the second gold for Pakistan in Commonwealth Games 2022. Earlier, weightlifter Nooh Dastagir Butt had won the gold medal for Pakistan in the Commonwealth Games 2022 with a record lift of 405kg.

In the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Butt had got a bronze medal in the 105+kg category. In the same games, Talha Talib also bagged bronze in the 62kg category. In 2006, Shujauddin Malik won the only gold for Pakistan in the 85kg category in CWG’s weightlifting event.

In his message, DG ISPR said, “Pakistan Armed Forces congratulate Arshad Nadeem for an outstanding performance at Commonwealth Games and winning medal for Pakistan in Javelin Throw. Brilliant Arshad Nadeem, well done for making Pakistan proud. Pakistan Zindabad.”

Being awarded honourary membership by the Cambridge University Sports Centre had added to Arshad Nadeem’s motivation to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games.

The 25-year-old javelin thrower had been training at the facility where he’s also nursing his elbow injury under the supervision of Pakistan-origin Dr Ali Sher Bajwa. “It has boosted my morale further and added to my motivation before the competition,” Arshad had told media regarding the membership.