BlackRock entry can make bitcoin price return to its all-time highs of almost $70,000 per bitcoin

After surging higher during July, prominent cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, ethereum, and others have found it difficult to keep up their enthusiasm. Approximately 70pc behind its all-time highs, the price of bitcoin had started to rise last month but has since halted as investors wait for a Federal Reserve bombshell as a “hundred-pound gorilla grows closer by the day.” Other top ten cryptocurrencies like as ethereum, BNBBNB+0.7pc, XRPXRP0.0pc, solana, cardano, and dogecoin have all had price declines. Now, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager with $10 trillion in assets under management, has joined with leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase to give institutional customers with access to bitcoin. Investors think BlackRock exposure might cause the bitcoin price to return to its all-time highs of about $70,000 per bitcoin as a result of the revelation, which has triggered a wave of price forecasts .