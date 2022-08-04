Former DG ISPR Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor has been appointed as Corps Commander Quetta, the military media wing announced on Wednesday. The development came after the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

“Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor appointed as Commander 12 Corps, Quetta,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor was previously appointed as Inspector General for Communication & Information Technology. He was the 21st director-general of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

“He is replacing Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali HI(M) TBT and Bar, shaheed who embraced shahadat [martyrdom] in a helicopter crash due to bad weather during flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan, on August 1, 2022,” the military’s media wing added.

Six Pakistan Army officers martyred in Balochistan helicopter crash

The Pakistan Army helicopter that had gone missing last evening in Balochistan crashed, leaving six military personnel martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

“The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operation found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers & soldiers including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced Shahadat. The accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” DGISPR Tweeted.

According to ISPR, Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Maj Gen) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan, Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter was on flood relief operation in Lasbela. Above normal monsoon rains and deadly flooding have hit Pakistan hard this year, killing hundreds of people so far and wreaking havoc, particularly in Balochistan.