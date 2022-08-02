RAWALPINDI: The Pakistan Army helicopter that had gone missing last evening in Balochistan crashed, leaving six military personnel martyred, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) confirmed.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

“The wreckage of unfortunate helicopter which was on flood relief operation found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 officers & soldiers including Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced Shahadat. Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations,” DGISPR Tweeted.

The wreckage of unfortunate hel which was on flood relief ops found in Musa Goth, Windar, Lasbela. All 6 offrs & sldrs incl Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali embraced shahadat. اِنّا لِلَّٰهِ وَإِنَّا إِلَيْهِ رَاجِعُونَ

Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations . DTF pic.twitter.com/dnyano2vqC — DG ISPR (@OfficialDGISPR) August 2, 2022

According to ISPR, Commander 12 Corps Lt General Sarfraz Ali, Brig (Approved Maj Gen) Amjad Hanif, Brig Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major M. Talha Manan, Naik Mudassar Fayyaz embraced martyrdom.

Pakistan Army Aviation helicopter was on flood relief operation in Lasbela.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation is deeply grieved on the martyrdom of Lt. General Sarfraz Ali and other officers of the Pakistan Army.

“They were doing a sacred duty of providing relief to flood affectees. Will remain eternally indebted to these sons of soil. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families!”