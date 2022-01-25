Pakistan values relations with Morocco: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday said that Pakistan valued its relations with Morocco, the military said in a statement.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), Ambassador of Morocco to Pakistan Mohamed Karmoune called on the army chief at GHQ in Rawalpindi today.

During the meeting, it said, matters of mutual interest, bilateral defence, security cooperation and regional security situation including Afghanistan were discussed.

The COAS said that Pakistan valued its relations with Morocco. “We earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests,” he was quoted by the ISPR as saying.

The visiting dignitary, according to the military’s media wing, appreciated Pakistan’s role in the Afghan situation, efforts for regional stability and pledged to play his role for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels. Gen Qamar has repeatedly reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to cooperate with its international partners for peace in the region and ensuring a stable and prosperous future for the Afghan people.

Earlier in January, the COAS said that the international community’s assistance to Afghanistan in averting humanitarian crises is imperative for regional peace and stability.

He made these remarks in a meeting with British High Commissioner Christian Turner, who called on him at GHQ. The British envoy appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for regional peace particularly in the Afghan situation.