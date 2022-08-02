Jhanvi Kapoor reluctant to work opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has said that it would be strange for her to appear in a movie alongside Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, or Shah Rukh Khan. The Khans are in the first half of their fifties while Janhvi is 25.

When asked if she would like to work alongside Shah Rukh, Aamir, or Salman, Janhvi responded that she would, but she had her qualms about playing their opposite. They are the biggest performers, and everyone wants to work with them, but it would be a little strange if I starred alongside them, she said in an interview. Nevertheless, she said she would love to work with them.

She added that Alia Bhatt has really influenced her and that she thinks she would look amazing onscreen alongside Varun Dhawan and Ranbir Kapoor.

Janhvi’s most recent release Good Luck Jerry came on the digital platform – Disney+ Hotstar. Directed by Sidharth Sengupta, the film also features Mita Vashisht, Deepak Dobriyal and Sushant Singh.