COAS updates PM on search operations for missing military chopper

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a telephonic conversation with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday received the latest information regarding the missing Army Aviation helicopter.

The COAS informed the Prime Minister about the ongoing search operations since last night.

The prime minister expressed his concern over the safety of Commander of 12 Corps Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali and other six officials and jawans onboard the helicopter.

He termed Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali a thorough professional and an excellent person.

The prime minister said the entire nation was deeply saddened over the incident and prayed for the safe return of the brave sons of the soil.

He said the officers and jawans who provided assistance to the flood victims had emerged as an exemplary example of dedication and service.

He said serving the brothers, sisters and children in the hour of need was the real strength of the Pakistani nation.