Taylor Swift under fire for overuse of private jets

Celebrities are always at the centre of controversy, self-made or not.

Public outrage has been directed at the A-list stars who have seemingly overused their luxuries at the expense of the environment.

Taylor Swift on her way to the fridge for a midnight snack pic.twitter.com/KeqT7rqxl2 — Tyler 🌮 (@tytacobell) July 30, 2022

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Friday, UK-based sustainability marketing firm Yard shared a report revealing that the pop superstar`s jet flew 170 times between January 1 and July 19, totalling almost 16 days in the air.

You probably saw Kylie Jenner's tone deaf post about her & Travis Scott's matching private jets. Well, we conducted a study on the worst celeb private jet CO2 emission offenders & the results are shocking. 😳https://t.co/hzoEOx86OY#Co2Much pic.twitter.com/gv4MGSqxZR — Yard (@YardDigital) July 29, 2022

These incidents triggered a debate over the severe damage private jets cause to the environment, further putting an increasing number of celebrities using them in the spotlight. Marketing firm Yard recently published a report ranking the “worst celeb private jet CO2 emission offenders”.

Two weeks ago, Kylie Jenner was labelled a “full-time climate criminal” after she boasted about taking her private jet on a three-minute flight

People blaming the low and middle class for the climate change because of their over use of STRAWS and this moron is taking private jets to beat traffic and doesn’t give af even bragging about it🤣 Kylie Jenner is the fucking WORST — saved (@saveduser102393) July 19, 2022

Kylie Jenner's Jet Landed in Camarillo, California, US. Apx. flt. time 12 Mins. pic.twitter.com/6AVGqt9Ffb — Celebrity Jets (@CelebJets) July 15, 2022

According to a new report, Kylie doesn’t even make the top 10 in the list of celebrities with the worst CO2 emissions via their private jets.