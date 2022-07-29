San Francisco declared emergency on the spread of monkeypox

The mayor of San Francisco announced emergency over the growing number of monkeypox cases on Thursday. The declaration was welcomed by gay advocates who have grown increasingly frustrated on Monday. They called San Francisco’s lackluster response to a virus. The virus has so far has affected primarily men who have sex with men, although anyone can get infected.

San Francisco was at the forefront of the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19. We will be at the forefront when it comes to monkeypox,” said state Sen. Scott Wiener. a Democrat who represents the city. “We can’t and won’t leave the LGBTQ community out to dry.”

San Francisco’s health officer Dr. Susan Philip said the city “an epicenter for the country. Thirty percent of all cases in California are in San Francisco.”

The city has 261 cases, out of about 800 in California and 4,600 nationwide, San Francisco Department of Public Health. A national shortage of vaccine has resulted in people waiting in line for hours for scarce doses. It often to be turned away when the shots run out.

Members of the LGBTQ community expressed anger and frustration at a city hearing last week . They said they relied on social media. The San Francisco public health department had not dispensed basic information on testing or vaccine availability.