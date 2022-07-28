NESPAK wins PMC for New Gwadar International Airport

NESPAK has won the Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services in an open bidding for the construction of New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) Project, it was stated by Dr. Tahir Masood, Managing Director NESPAK here on Thursday.

The NGIA project is being implemented under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) program. Main components of the airport such as main runway, taxiways, apron, visual aids, navigational aids, ATC tower, FCR building, radar & radio building, AFL works, water works, car parking and some ancillary buildings are being undertaken by the Chinese side for which NESPAK in PMC role will act as “Employer’s Representative”. The additional works related to power supply and security infrastructure works of airside, construction of residential complex for CAA’s staff and Camp for Airport Security Force (ASF) staff including all external services i.e., water supply network, storm water drainage works, roads, firefighting works, power supply network, telecommunication works, etc. are covered under Pakistani side scope of works for which NESPAK will act as the “Engineer” for the construction supervision services. The Consultancy Agreement has been already signed between NESPAK and Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

Meanwhile, the Amendment No.2 incorporating the additional scope of work was signed by Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority and NESPK at P&D Directorate, Karsaz, Karachi. The estimated cost of additional works is around Rs 10 billion. NESPAK is already providing consultancy services for Detailed Design and Field Design Support Services (FDSS) for New Gwadar International Airport Project. The new $246 million Greenfield New Gwadar International Airport (NGIA) being built at an area of 4,300 acres would be made operational by September 2023 to welcome local and international flights at the port city.