PM in Riyadh for WEF special meeting

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday arrived in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to participate in a special meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ‘Global Collaboration, Growth, and Energy for Development’ being held from April 28-29.

Riyadh Deputy Governor Prince Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman bin Abdul Aziz, Pakistan’s ambassador to Saudi Arabia and embassy staff received the prime minister and his delegation at the Riyadh royal airport.

The premier was invited to attend the WEF meeting by Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Professor Klaus Schwab.

The high-level participation in the forum will afford an important opportunity to present Pakistan’s priorities specifically in global health architecture, inclusive growth, revitalising regional collaboration and the need for striking a balance between promoting growth and energy consumption.

On the margins of the main event, the prime minister and his delegation will hold bilateral meetings with world leaders, including the Saudi leadership, heads of international organisations and other prominent figures participating in the event.