Gold rates decrease by Rs.600 per tola to Rs244,400

The per tola price of 24 karat gold decreased by Rs.600 and was sold at Rs.244,400 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs.245,000 on last trading day. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs.541 to Rs.209,534 from Rs. 210,048 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs.192,072 from Rs.192,544, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.2,650 and Rs.2,271.94 respectively. The price of gold in the international market decreased by $6 to $2,337 from $2,343, the association reported.