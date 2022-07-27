COVID-19 positivity ratio reaches 4pc in Pakistan

On Wednesday morning, according to the data released by the National Institute of Health, Islamabad (NIH), the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan increased by almost 4 percent in a single day as the country recorded 620 new cases and 4 deaths in the previous 24 hours.

After testing 16,704 samples 620 came COVID positive that pushing Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio to 3.71% and the number of total cases to 1,551,871. Moreover, the COVID-19 death toll in Pakistan has reached 30,474 as 588 people recovered from it while four more passed away while receiving treatment.

COVID-19 Statistics 27 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 16,704

Positive Cases: 620

Positivity %: 3.71%

Deaths: 04

After the new recoveries and deaths, the country’s active COVID-19 case count moved to 7,660 overnight.

However, the newest coronavirus variant to cause widespread infection waves worldwide is BA5, which belongs to the Omicron family.

It is important to note that Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the director-general of the World Health Organization (WHO), expressed concern about the rising number of coronavirus cases that were taxing healthcare providers and systems.

Due to sub-variants of the Omicron strain and the lifting of control measures, the number of Covid cases reported to the WHO increased 30% over the last two weeks.

According to the most recent report from the World Health Organization, it was behind 52% of cases that had been sequenced by late June, up from 37% in one week. It is thought to be the root of about 65 percent of infections in the United States.