COVID-19 positivity rate reaches 3pc in Pakistan

In the last 24 hours (Sunday), Pakistan reported 582 new coronavirus cases and two virus-related fatalities, according to data released by the National Institute of Health Pakistan on Monday morning.

According to the statistics released by the NIH, after 2 more coronavirus-related deaths, the death reached 30,469, which represents a ratio of 2.0 percent. Among the two fatalities, one belonged to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa while the other to Sindh.

In Pakistan, the coronavirus positivity rate was 3 percent, with 582 new cases of the virus appearing in the previous day after 19,389 tests. The number of cases now stands at 1,550,880.

COVID-19 Statistics 25 July 2022

Total Tests in Last 24 Hours: 19,389

Positive Cases: 582

Positivity %: 3.00%

Deaths: 02

Patients on Critical Care: 178 — NIH Pakistan (@NIH_Pakistan) July 25, 2022

Meanwhile, 178 coronavirus patients are being treated in critical care units of different medical facilities across the country.

The highest positivity ratio of the coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours was 19.5 percent recorded in Muzaffarabad.

The rate of positive cases in Peshawar is 11.49%, in Abbottabad 9.30%, in Mardan is 8.59%, in Lahore 7.82%, in Swabi 5.13%, in Hyderabad 4.41%, in Islamabad is 3.58%, in Sargodha 2.50%, in Karachi 1.82% and in Gilgit 1.55%.