Cattle rearers cautioned to keep livestock safe during rains

MULTAN: Deputy director livestock Jalalpur Pirwala Dr. Jamshed Akhtar has cautioned cattle rearers to keep their livestock safe against hazards of rains and possible flooding during ongoing monsoon season.

In a statement issued here Friday, he said, in view of recent rains and possible flooding, cattle rearers must adopt measures to ensure adequate production and maintenance of livestock. He advised them to move livestock to a safe place before the rain related flooding and secure fodder and wheat hay for the livestock well before time.

Never tie cattle under electric wires and poles in case of rain, he said and added that livestock sheds and roof must be repaired and regular cleaning of farms and shed be ensured. He said, fresh water should be provided to the cattle heads and animals be fed with green fodder mixed with wheat Hay. He further advised adequate arrangements for protection of cattle heads from severe weather conditions.