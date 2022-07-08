Daily Times

Hajj-e-Akbar: PM felicitates Muslim Ummah, prays for Pakistan’s prosperity

Web Desk

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday felicitated the pilgrims of Hajj-e-Akbar and prayed for the blessings of Allah Almighty upon the Muslim Ummah and Pakistan.

In a message, he appealed to the fortunate pilgrims performing the Hajj-e-Akbar to offer special prayers for humanity and seek forgiveness from miseries.

PM Sharif described it as a blessed occasion to pray for humanity’s prosperity and freedom from epidemics and diseases.

 

He prayed to Allah Almighty for the freedom of occupied Palestine and Kashmir to save the oppressed people.

“May Allah Almighty bring Pakistan out of its debt situation with the blessings of Hajj-e-Akbar and grant us economic self-reliance,” he said.

He also urged the nation to offer special prayers to elevate the ranks of the martyrs.

