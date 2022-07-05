Journalist Imran Riaz Khan arrested near Islamabad

Journalist Imran Riaz Khan was arrested on Tuesday near the outskirts of Islamabad, according to his counsel Mian Ali Ashfaq.

Mian Ali Ashfaq told media that Imran Riaz Khan was heading to Islamabad when he was arrested in connection with a “treason” case registered against him in Attock.

Ashfaq said Imran Riaz Khan was named in 17 treason cases across Punjab, adding that he was filing a contempt of court petition against the police.

The PTI leadership condemned the arrest of the journalist and demanded his immediate release.

The PTI Secretary General Asad Umar said expression of opinions should be met with counterarguments instead of arrests. The PTI Vice President Fawad Chaudhry strongly condemned the arrest and hope that the courts would take action. The PTI Central Secretary Information Farrukh Habib shared a video regarding the journalist’s apprehension by law enforcement agencies.

Former minister Ali Haider Zaidi also condemned the incident and said the nation stood with Khan.

In a recent video on his Youtube channel, the journalist had criticized the military leadership.

In May, the Lahore High Court had accepted Imran Riaz Khan’s plea for protective bail after multiple sedition cases were registered against him.