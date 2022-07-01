Shehbaz, Hamza skip money laundering case hearing

A request to excuse Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz from personal appearance during the money laundering case hearing was made to an accountability court on Friday.

Attorneys for Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz informed the court that their clients would be unable to attend the hearing.

They claimed that while the prime minister was busy attending meetings in the federal capital, his son Hamza Shehbaz was busy participating in the Punjab Assembly session to recount votes as instructed by the Lahore High Court.

“The court is requested to grant one-day exemption from personal appearance to both Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Hamza Shehbaz,” they pleaded.