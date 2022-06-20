Journalists urged to adopt modern technology

Aimed at improving the skills of working journalists, the Karachi Press Club’s (KPC) Skill Development Committee held a one-day training workshop titled ‘YouTube Masterclass’ at KPC. The goal was to teach journalists how to set up a YouTube channel and to make them aware of the blunders they might make.

YouTube Masterclass was divided up into two parts. In the first session, trainer and digital journalist Mujahid Hussain Khattak discussed common blunders in the titles, descriptions, thumbnails, and tags of videos published on the YouTube channel.

Khattak gave an in-depth look at some of the most popular YouTube subjects, SEO, copyrights, and taboo as well as unwanted trends on the video-sharing service’s platform. He also gave journalists advice on how to improve their videos.

Rehan Hyder, a media trainer, and journalist gave a brief overview of contemporary digital filmmaking trends and approaches during the second part of the training session.

“It’s important for reporters to stay up with the times because journalism is no longer limited to print and electronic media but is also being practiced around the world by adopting 360-Journalism,” Rehan told the audience.

Rehan Hyder urged journalists to break out of their comfort zone as quickly as possible and enter the metaverse realm.

The training attendees were also given the opportunity to experience virtual reality and content created by using AR and VR. Rehan said AR, VR, and AI are the future of journalism, and the way people consume news and videos is going to drastically change in the near future.

Secretary Rizwan Bhatti of the Karachi Press Club thanked the trainers and stated that Skill Development Committee is one of the most active committees in the club and that the KPC administration always tries to keep journalists up to date on the latest trends and the most recent developments.

Governing Board members Khalil Nasir and Farooq Sami presented workshop press trainer Mujahid Hussain Khattak with an honorary shield of Karachi Press Club and a traditional award.

In addition, participants received certificates of completion at the conclusion of the course.