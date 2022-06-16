REAP delegation to meet Governor Punjab on Friday

ISLAMABAD: A high level delegation of Rice Exporters Association of Pakistan (REAP) led by its Chairman Ali Hussam Asghar will meet Governor Punjab Baligh ur Rehman on Friday, said a press release.

Group leader and founder Chairman REAP Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz will also accompany the delegation to apprise the governor about its contribution towards exports of rice in several countries of the world for earning badly needed foreign exchange.

All REAP regional and local leaders drawn across the country will also take part in discussion with Governor and seek government support in early addressing the genuine grievances being confronted by the rice growers and farmers.Rice is second cash crop of Pakistan.

Group leaders Shahzad Ali Malik who is also Chairman Pakistan Hi Tech Hybrid Seed Association (PHHSA) and United Business Group (UBG) in the federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry on behalf of all rice growers and farmers will express his highest degree of gratitude to Governor Punjab for exercising his sphere of influence for withdrawal of 17% Sale Tax on agriculture seeds.

It may mentioned here that PHHSA delegation called on Governor to apprise his unjustified sale tax on seeds who took up matter with Prime Minister, Federal Finance Minister and Federal Food Security Minister which ultimately resulted its withdrawal providing solace to aggrieved farmers.