Pakistani rupee continue to lose steam against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee fell further against the US dollar in early morning trading on Wednesday, losing more than Rs1 in the interbank market.

The forex dealers reported that the US dollar was so strong during early trading that it thrashed the Pakistani currency again, this time by 84 paisas, and was now trading at a new record level of Rs206.00.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold between Rs 207 and Rs 208, said forex dealers.

The currency closed at Rs205.16 on Tuesday, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) opened in the green, with the benchmark KSE-100 index rising 439.39 points, or 1.07 percent, to 41,494.07 points as of 11 a.m.