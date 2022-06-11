Rs2.48b earmarked for 15 aviation sector projects

The government on Friday earmarked over Rs2.484b funds, under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2022-23) for 10 ongoing and 5 new schemes to ensure improved services in the aviation sector.

According to the budgetary documents, the government allocated Rs2.303b for 10 ongoing schemes, out of which Rs60m would be spent on construction of Airport Security Force Camp at Islamabad International Airport, Rs29.871m for building barrack accommodation for ASP personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, ladies rest room, MT, Store, Kote Magazine, Quarterguard and OC accommodation/room at Skardu Airport, Rs4m for construction of Barrack accommodation for ASF personnel along with Mess and allied facilities, MT, Store, Visitors Room, Ladies Rest Room, Kote Magazine, Quarter Guard, and OC accommodation/Room at Chitral Airport, Rs5m for construction of double storey Barracks for ASF at Faisalabad Airport, Rs5m for construction of Rain Water Harvesting Kasana Dam at Islamabad International Airport, Rs25m for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Karachi, Rs580m for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Multan, Rs10m for installation of Weather Surveillance Radar at Sukkur, Rs2b for new Gwadar International Airport (NGIA project), Rs150m for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi and Rs15m for up-gradation of ASF Academy, Karachi (Feasibility & Supervision).

Similarly, Rs181m have been earmarked for five new schemes, under which Rs61m would be utilized for construction of ASF (Airport Security Force) Accommodation at Turbat Airport, Rs10m for construction of Kote Quarter Guard & Magazine at Panjgur Airport, Rs5m for establishment of Basic Aerodrome Facilities at Mansehra – Acquisition of Land for Construction/Establishment of Airport at Mansehra, Rs5m for establishment of New Meteorological Observatory at Naran and Hostel for Operational Staff at Balakot and Rs100m for extension/up-gradation of Bannu Airport for A320/B737 or equivalent Aircraft Operation Phase-I (Land Acquisition).