Petroleum minister assures resolving oil industry’s issues

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Thursday assured Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) to resolve all the issues confronted by the oil industry on priority. He gave this assurance while chairing a high-level meeting with representatives of OMCs and the Oil Companies Advisory Council (OCAC), a Petroleum Division news release said here. The minister assured the oil industry that all their ‘reasonable concerns’ regarding finances like Letters of Credit and Turnover Tax would be taken up with the Ministry of Finance. Dr Musadik lauded services of OMCs for timely communications and averting any possible fuel crisis in the country, adding “the government would work in close liaison with the oil industry to ensure maintaining the required fuel stocks. During the meeting, the OMCs categorically stated that they had enough stocks of petroleum products for smooth supply in the country with a strong commitment to maintain the ‘integrity of supply chain.’