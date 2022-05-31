Govt working to promote smoke-free society: Patel

World No Tobacco Day is being observed in Pakistan as elsewhere in the world on 31st May 2022 to highlight the hazards associated with the use of tobacco and spotlight efforts being made by Governments, civil society and individuals across the globe to safeguard the health of the people through preventive, persuasive and punitive measures against the use of tobacco. The theme for World No Tobacco Day 2022 is “Tobacco: Threat to our environment”. The campaign is aimed to raise awareness among the public on the environmental impact of tobacco. It will give tobacco users another reason to “Quit Smoking”.

The global tobacco epidemic kills nearly 8 million people globally every year. More than 7 million of these deaths are from direct tobacco use and around 1.2 million are due to non-smokers being exposed to second-hand smoke. More than 80% of these preventable deaths will be among people living in low-and middle-income countries. In Pakistan tobacco use remains a major public health challenge claiming 163,500 lives annually. Furthermore, 1200 Pakistani children between the ages of 6 to 15 start smoking daily which is alarming.

WHO and the Secretariat of the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control are calling countries to prioritize and accelerate tobacco control efforts as part of their responses to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Under the Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (FCTC), an international treaty to which Pakistan is a signatory, the Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (MNHSRC) has an obligation to develop strategies to protect the health of Pakistanis from tobacco exposure.

“I am very proud to announce that if the current momentum continues, Pakistan is the only country in the EMRO region that would achieve the target of reducing tobacco use by 30 % by 2025. Just last year Pakistan got the World No Tobacco Day Award from the WHO’s Eastern Mediterranean Region on effective anti-tobacco steps of the Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination (NHSR&C). I also extend my compliments and felicitations to the Ministry for achieving the Smoke Free Model and controlling the prevalence of tobacco use in Pakistan,” Federal Health Minister Qadir Patel said in his message on the occasion. “Our government under the leadership of the Prime Minister has taken major strides in the realm of tobacco control. The Federal Ministry of National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination in coordination with the provinces has developed a National Tobacco Control Policy to sustain the tobacco control efforts in Pakistan. We have under SRO 72 (I) /2020 of “Prohibition of Smoking and Protection of Non Smokers Health Ordinance 2002, banned all forms of Tobacco Advertising, Promotions & Sponsorship and related products,” he added.

“The Government has enforced Graphic Health Warning 60 % space of cigarettes packs and outers and banned sale of cigarettes to under 18. I am pleased to share that we successfully implemented a “Smoke Free Islamabad Model” through 85 % compliance of tobacco control laws. All Public Parks, high-rise buildings, food outlets and public transport smoke free in Islamabad. The Secretariat of FCTC had already recognized the Smoke Free Islamabad model internationally through displaying the snapshot of SF Rose & Jasmin Public Park at the title page of its annual report. Pakistan is applauded for implementing the “M” measures (monitoring of tobacco use policies) in the MPOWER package to the highest level.”

“Pakistan has also made 537 localities and parks smoke-free in 12 different districts under the project, becoming the world’s first country to declare smoke-free public parks. Moreover, those selling tobacco products have also been registered under the Tobacco-Smoke Free City project. We will continue to strive to raise taxes, enhance the size of Graphic Health Warnings and promote a smoke free society by providing a counter-marketing campaign, awareness against nicotine use and empower young people to engage in the fight against Tobacco. I call upon every citizen of Pakistan to contribute to this noble cause to safeguard the health and well being of our present and future generations.” News Desk