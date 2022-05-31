On Tuesday (today), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will leave for a three-day visit to Turkey over the invitation of Turkish President Racep Tayyip Erdogan’s.

The visit is part of the series of visits for the renewal of bilateral relations with Pakistan’s traditional trusted friends and brotherly countries.

A high-level delegation, including Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb and Minister of Commerce Naveed Qamar and key members of the cabinet, are accompanying PM Shehbaz Sharif on his visit aimed at boosting friendly ties with Ankara.

In addition to promoting relations between the two countries, Marriyum Aurangzeb said the visit would be important for enhancing cooperation in investment, trade, health, education, culture, and other areas of mutual interest.

Moreover, Pak-Turkish Business Council will hold meetings with Turkish investors and businessmen. Foreign Minister Bilawal-Bhutto — who is already in Turkey — will join the delegation in Ankara, while business community representatives will fly to Turkey on a commercial flight.

The prime minister will also pay a visit to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Ataturk.

Accompanied by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the prime minister will issue a commemorative plaque on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Turkey and Pakistan, the source said.

Major deals between Pakistan and Turkey are likely on the visit.