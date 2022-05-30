IMARAT Group launches site office for Golf Floras II

IMARAT Group of Companies inaugurated the site office for the luxury resort living project of Golf Floras II at Bahria Garden City, Islamabad. The senior management was present at the ribbon-cutting ceremony, including CEO Shafiq Akbar, Group Directors Farhan Javed, Taimoor-ul-Haq Abbasi, Sharjeel Ahmer and Co-Founder Arslan Javed. Senior officials of Bahria Town including Brig ® Saeed Zafar Dar and golfers from twin cities also participated in the ceremony. Investors and buyers were briefed on the limited inventory available at exclusive pre-launch rates. “Following the successful launch of Golf Floras, we are now looking forward to adding Golf Floras II as another landmark in the capital’s skyline,” stated Mr. Shafiq Akbar. “The prime location and amenities combined provide a higher standard of living, making it a viable investment option.” The Golf Floras II has been ranked amongst the top 20 luxury resort living projects in the world. It offers contemporary living with its state-of-the-art infrastructure and line-up of plush amenities and services. With its exquisite finishes, infinity pool, leisure deck and 24/7 real-time CCTV surveillance, these luxury apartments cater to the discerning clientele with its premium design and style. “The site office will enable us to serve our clients in a more transparent and efficient manner,” added Mr. Farhan Javed. “IMARAT has been dedicated to providing exemplary services with each project, and Golf Floras II is no exception.” IMARAT Group of Companies has spearheaded a crop of luxury residential developments in the city. With each initiative, it aims to revolutionise the real estate sector by launching a culture of innovation and better visibility.