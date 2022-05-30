PTV has sacked journalist for being part of delegation to Israel: Marriyum Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb on Monday announced that Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV) has sacked journalist Ahmed Quraishi for going to Israel along with a delegation comprising Pakistani Americans.

Speaking on the matter, the information minister said that Quraishi has been fired from his job for the controversial trip, adding that the anchorperson went on a “personal trip to Israel and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.”

The reported visit in question was organised by a foreign NGO which is not based in Pakistan, the FO spokesperson had said in a statement one day prior.

“There has been no change in Pakistan’s policy in support of Palestine. Our country’s policy is clear and in accordance with the orders of Quaid-e-Azam,” said the information minister, adding that “no policy or action can be taken against the wishes of people of Pakistan.”

Aurangzeb said that Pakistan adheres to its traditional and principled position on the Palestinian issue with Israel.

FO rejects any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel

On May 29, the FO spokesperson had categorically rejected the notion of any delegation from Pakistan visiting Israel.

The statement came after Israel President Isaac Herzog said that he had had an “amazing experience” while meeting a delegation, mainly comprised of Pakistani expatriates, living in the United States.

Pakistan has refused to accept Israel as a sovereign state from the outset and pushed for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestine-Israel conflict — and every government that came to power has endorsed this stance.